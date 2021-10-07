Updated ‘Green list’ of countries released in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated ‘Green List’ of destinations. The new list will be effective from October 8. All passengers coming to Abu Dhabi form these regions will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. This list will be changed regularly based on global Covid-19 developments.
The list contains 82 countries.
Here is the complete list:
Albania
Armenia
Australia
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burma
Burundi
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Comoros
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Ecuador
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong (SAR)
Hungary
Iceland
Indonesia
Israel
Italy
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Maldives
Malta
Mauritius
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Oman
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Republic of Ireland
Russia
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Seychelles
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan, Province of China
Tajikistan
Thailand
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States of America
Uzbekistan
