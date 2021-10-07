Updated ‘Green list’ of countries released in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated ‘Green List’ of destinations. The new list will be effective from October 8. All passengers coming to Abu Dhabi form these regions will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. This list will be changed regularly based on global Covid-19 developments.

The list contains 82 countries.

Here is the complete list:

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burma

Burundi

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Comoros

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Ireland

Russia

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Tajikistan

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uzbekistan