What the Navratri festival has to offer for kids: 9 facts

The season of fun, festivities, and sweets is upon us. Navratri, a nine-night Hindu holiday, hits soon, followed by Dussehra and Diwali. Although the pandemic has dampened the spirits of many, the festive season is officially here! Parents plan events to celebrate each festival with pujas (acts of worship) and paying reverence to different deities, but the kids are more excited about eating sweets and wearing new clothes.

The 9-day festival of Navratri

As one festival ends, another begins in the second half of the year. Every state celebrates Navratri in its own ‘unique’ way. In the west, Navratri is Celebrated with dandiya or garba, but in the south, it is celebrated with Bommai Golu’ the display of dolls, encircled by dancing dancers holding a lamp. There is a fast for nine days during Navratri in North India, while West Bengal associates it with gigantic Durga idols and elaborately crafted marquees.

‘Garba is a form of dance where women dance in circles around a pot containing a lamp. The word ‘Garbha’ in Sanskrit refers to a womb. The lamp represents life within the womb.

Kids need to know about Navratri

Many parts of the country observe a fasting festival, special pujas, and rituals associated with Navratri. In order for children to understand this festival, they must know why it is celebrated, how it came to be, and what its name means. In this way, they can better appreciate the festival and delve into its finer aspects.

India celebrates Navratri

In South India, during Navratri, friends and relatives gather to look at the Golu, which is a collection of different dolls and figurines in different shapes, colors, and sizes. There are several terms for this exhibition: Bombe Hadda is Nagastane’s name, Bommai Kolu in Tamil, Bomma Gullu is Malayalam, and Bommalu Koluvu is Telugu. Kids, isn’t it fascinating? Navratri is a time when people in north India exchange gifts including sweets, clothes, and household items. ‘Dancing with small bamboo sticks called dandiyas is an integral part of Gujarat’s Navratri celebrations. During the dance, men and women hit each other’s dandiyas.’

Navratri and Ayudhya Puja

Observed across many parts of southern India on the ninth day of Navratri, Ayudhya Puja is an important part of this celebration. In addition to the worship of Goddess Saraswati, all kinds of tools, books, music instruments, and automobiles are also honored. Vijaya Dashami is celebrated all over the country on the tenth day. In recognition of this important aspect, we have compiled nine facts about Navratri that every kid should know. It will be a surprise and awe for kids and even adults to learn about the different forms of Shakti worshipped during the festival and how they are celebrated in different states.

What kids need to know about Navratri