Deadly blast in Kunduz Mosque in Afghan: 30 killed, 70 injured

Kabul: A deadly blast struck a mosque in the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, on Friday. So far, 30 people have been reported dead, and more than 70 injured, according to local media reports.

The incident happened in a Shia mosque, when a huge explosion ripped through the mosque during Friday prayer. ‘This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots in the Khan Abad district of Bandar, the capital of Kunduz province, as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,’ Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid said.

Graphic images of the terrifying incident shared on social media, which could not immediately be verified, showed several bloodied bodies lying on the floor. Pictures showed plumes of smoke rising into the air over Kunduz. Another video showed some men guiding people, including women and children, away from the scene. Frightened crowds packed the Kabul streets post the attack.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. A similar blast was reported on Sunday, where at least 12 people died and 32 others suffered injuries in a blast in a crowded place at Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul.

