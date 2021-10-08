Here are the most effective Ayurvedic tips for regular bowel movement and constipation relief

Constipation is on the rise as a result of unpredictable eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle. Not only a lack of normal bowel movement can be uncomfortable, but it also contributes to other digestive difficulties such as bloating. Constipation can also be caused by a lack of fibre in the diet, stress, eating disorders, dietary changes, antacids or certain medical problems. If it isn’t severe, then, you will be able to find relief by making specific lifestyle adjustments.

An Ayurveda expert, Dr Nitika Kohli advised some natural and effective strategies to empty the bowels and relieve constipation.

Maintain hydration: Constipation can be caused by a variety of factors, one of which is dehydration. Keep yourself hydrated.

Dalia: This superfood is high in plant protein, fibre and essential vitamins that can aid in the relief of constipation.

Mulethi (liquorice root): This is one of the most efficient ayurvedic digestive cures. Combine half a teaspoon of powdered liquorice root with half a teaspoon of jaggery and drink it with a cup of warm water. Dr Nitika Kohli said that it is best to improve gastrointestinal motility.

Anjeer or fig: Figs, when soaked in warm water, can provide immediate relief from constipation. It also has a high fibre content.

Milk and ghee: 1-2 teaspoons of ghee in a hot cup of milk can be consumed before bedtime. ‘It is one of the most natural and efficient cures for constipation,’ Dr Kohli said.