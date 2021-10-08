‘Highest ever live-viewership: Enfield sets World record with Classic 350 Launch Event

Royal Enfield, one among the most-popular motorcycle companies, have created a history in Guinness World Records, for having the highest live viewership during the launch broadcast of the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 on YouTube. As many as 19,564 viewers watched the online unveiling of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350, highest-ever concurrent viewership, helping the company enter the World Records.

The event on September 1, 2021, from 11:30 am to 12 noon, by the oldest motorcycle company, had 19,564 viewers attend the launch, beating the existing record standing at 13,779 viewers. While the cumulative viewership of the broadcast crossed lakhs, the concurrent peak viewership has been certified by Guinness World Records as the highest record mark.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been Royal Enfield’s best-selling model since several years. Since its launch in 2009, the Classic 350 has gone on to sell 30 lakh motorcycles in India, and still accounts for 60-70 per cent of Royal Enfield’s overall sales. The new Classic 350, has just been launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 1.84 lakh, ex-showroom, retains the old-school character that is generally associated with Royal Enfield motorcycles. It is built on an all-new platform, sharing the J-series 350 cc engine with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the same dual-cradle chassis. But it now features a new double downtube unit, similar to the Meteor 350 and has updated front forks, that use 41 mm units.

At 170 mm, the Classic 350 also gets a fairly substantial ground clearance. About the brakes, the front rotor is a 300 mm unit, while the rear disc measures 270 mm. The dual-disc variants come with dual-channel ABS, while the single-channel ABS functionality offers a drum at the rear-end. The 19-inch front and 18-inch wheels are thicker too, shod with fatter rubber, with a 100 mm front section tyre, and 120 mm section rear tyre.