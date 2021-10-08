Navratri 2021: Sweet pongal or Chakkara Pongal for Day 2

Sweet Pongal is a creamy, sweet porridge made with rice and flavored with jaggery, cardamoms and dry fruits. In South Indian languages, Sweet Pongal is known as Sakkarai Pongal and Chakkara Pongal.
Ingredients
• 250 gm powdered jaggery
• 1/4 teaspoon spice cardamom
• 1/4 cup almonds
• 100 gm raw rice
• 200 gm ghee
• 1/4 cup cashews
• 1/4 cup raisins
• 300 ml water
Step by step cooking
· Step 1
Take raw rice, wash it thoroughly. And cook it well.
· Step 2
Put a pan on another burner over a low flame, and fill it with 100 ml of water. Once it starts boiling, add the jaggery powder. When the jaggery has dissolved and a syrup has formed, turn off the burner.
· Step 3
Add the jaggery syrup to the rice as soon as it is almost done cooking, sprinkle with cardamom powder and turn off the heat. Set aside.
· Step 4
Put a pan on low heat and pour ghee into it. Let it melt, then add raisins, almonds, and cashews. Stir-fry the dry fruits until golden brown. Pour them over the rice mixture.
· Step 5
Let the Pongal cook on low flame for 5 minutes, and add a quarter pinch of raw champhor for a temple taste. Then, serve hot in small bowls!
