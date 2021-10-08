NCB officer arrested in Aurangabad for molesting woman on train

Aurangabad: A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer from Mumbai Branch was arrested by Parli Railway Police for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman in a train. Aurangabad Government Railway Police said that the accused has been identified as Dinesh Chavan (34), an SP rank officer in NCB.

The victim and the accused were travelling from Pune to Hyderabad in the same train. The accused was travelling to Hyderabad for a court hearing. The women had lodged a complaint alleging that Chavan touched her inappropriately. She also accused that he removed her undergarments from her bag, sniffed and placed it on his chest, showing vulgar gestures.

M Patil, SP GRP Aurangabad said that the Police has registered a case under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigation is underway.

