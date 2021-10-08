Pope discusses climate change with Merkel in a farewell visit.

Angela Merkel, the outgoing Chancellor of Germany met Pope Francis during her farewell visit to the Vatican and Italy, on Thursday.

Merkel said that the response to climate crisis required a radical change in the way that people live. Pope Francis and other religious leaders put together a joint appeal for the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference (COP26) that is scheduled for next month, to recommend concrete solutions to save the planet from the unprecedented ecological crisis, on Monday.

The Pope discussed several other topics such as biodiversity, the future of the European Union, the recent sexual abuse case in the French Catholic Church and other world conflicts.

Both of them spoke privately at the Papal library of the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican for about fourty-five minutes. Last month, while speaking in an interview conducted by a Spanish radio network, Pope Francis had described Merkel who has been the Chancellor of Germany for nearly 16 years, as one of the greatest political figures of the world.

Merkel met Father Hans Zollner, the German Jesuit, and few others at the new office of the Pontifical Gregorian University’s programme to prevent sexual abuse, before meeting the Pope.