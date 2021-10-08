Screenshot of student’s messages to mother during shooting at US school goes viral

A message posted on social media by a boy trapped in the school building during the shooting in Texas triggered a debate about gun laws in the US state.

The CBS reporter who posted the screenshot of the text messages on Twitter captured the terrifying moment the young boy witnessed in the Mansfield ISD’s Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, when the gunshots were fired. ‘Texts a mother shared with me from her son, during the shooting at a high school today in Mansfield. Captures the moment well,’ Allen wrote while sharing the picture, which has since gone viral on social media. ‘Mom, there is a shooting. Mom. Help,’ were the three texts the boy sent to his mother following that.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, has been taken into custody following the shooting at a Texas high school, CNN reported. Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye told the news website that Simpkins will be charged with ‘three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon’. News reports indicate that a 15-year-old boy who was wounded by gunfire is in critical condition.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and triggered a plethora of reaction on social media, with many criticising the sale of guns in the US state. ‘This will keep happening unless people start using their brains and implement gun control laws. Citizens shouldn’t be able to just get a gun, owning a gun should be illegal unless you’re properly trained for using one or your job requires you to carry one,’ wrote a user while another tweeted, ‘I can’t even begin to imagine the long term effects this will have on the children. We have failed as a society to protect our most vulnerable and precious beings.’