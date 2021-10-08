Shameful politics being played out: Raveena Tandon as Aryan sent to 14-day custody

Raveena Tandon is the latest celebrity to comment on Aryan Khan’s arrest for narcotics on a cruise. She took to her Twitter handle to express her sadness and condemn the shameful politics, after Aryan was sentenced to 14 days in judicial prison on Thursday.

‘Shameful politics being played out… it’s a young man’s life and future they toying with… heartbreaking,’ read the tweet.

Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 7, 2021

Raveena isn’t the first celebrity to comment on social media about Aryan Khan’s detention. Hrithik had written Aryan a note on Instagram in which he encouraged him to ‘own it.’ In the comments section of Hrithik’s post, Alia Bhatt dropped a heart emoji, while Hrithik’s ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan said, ‘True to this..’

Kangana Ranaut also responded to Hrithik’s note a few hours later. She wrote that we must not ‘glorify’ one’s ‘mistakes.’ Other celebs have expressed their support for Shah Rukh Khan and his family, including Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, and Suniel Shetty. Salman Khan paid a visit to SRK’s residence Mannat, after Aryan was arrested.

Additional Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar sentenced Aryan and the other defendants to 14 days in judicial custody on Thursday. Their motions for interim bail will be heard on Friday.

Following an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship on October 2, the NCB arrested Aryan and two others. 15 more arrests have been made since then, including two more passengers and alleged drug dealers on board the cruise liner Cordelia.