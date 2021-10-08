The right way to sprout moong beans for weight loss and digestion-RECIPE

As an additive-free source of antioxidants and an excellent way to keep unwanted hunger at bay, sprouted moong beans (or sprouts) are extremely healthy. However, sometimes sprouting does not work out well, though it’s easy. If you share the same complaint, you are in the right place! Here’s the solution that will satisfy your needs. In her article, Chef Meghna Kamdar points out how moong beans are full of fibre, vitamins, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, carbs, folate and antioxidants. In addition, she discussed sprouting as an important part of improving digestion, losing weight and more.

Method

Moong beans should be washed.

Soak them in water for three hours.

Take out the water.

Cover the container with a lid or plate.

In a strainer, leave them overnight in a warm place (such as a microwave or oven that stays warm even when not in use). You can use long-tailed sprouts in a variety of dishes, including salads. According to Kamdar, Gujaratis eat these with khakhra for breakfast. Besides aiding in weight loss, Kamdar says they also benefit the heart, blood sugar levels, cholesterol, and they are even good for pregnant women. Previously, nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal took to Instagram to list sprouts’ benefits.

Already pre-digested.

Bioavailability enhances vitamin and mineral absorption.

Higher protein content.

Reduces the cooking time of the beans themselves.

Reduces cholesterol levels.

A cleanser for the body.

It improves digestion. Further, she suggested that you steam or boil them first before eating them.

Carrot Salad with Sprouted Mung Beans: RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

1 cup sprouted mung beans,

4 medium carrots, grated (about 3 cups)

3 Persian cucumbers, sliced thinly into half-moons

4 scallions, thinly sliced

¼ grated fresh coconut

½ jalapeño, minced, with seeds and ribs removed

1 clove garlic, grated

FOR THE DRESSING:

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon pepper powder

Half lemon juice

TO FINISH:

1 cup roughly chopped cilantro

flaky sea salt to taste

METHOD

Combine the salad ingredients in a large bowl.

In a small saucepan, heat the grape-seed oil over medium heat. Once hot, add the mustard seeds and turn off the burner. The seeds may sizzle and spit.

Add the chili flakes, then pour the warm oil-and-spice mixture over the salad and toss well to combine.

Finish with chopped cilantro and flaky sea salt.

TIP: Make sure you don’t skip the fresh coconut – it adds an irreplaceable flavor!