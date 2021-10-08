Twitter tests prompts to warn users of ‘heated, intense’ conversations

San Francisco: Twitter is experimenting new prompts for iOS and Android that alert users before they enter a potentially heated chat. A prompt would be inserted into the chat by the social media network.

When a user responses to a heated chat, it could remark something like ‘conversations like this can be intense’ or ‘let’s look out for each other.’ It will also provide bullet points on how to have constructive talks based on mutual respect and supported by facts.

‘Ever want to know the vibe of conversation before you join in? We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense,’ Twitter Support said in a statement.

However, Twitter does not specify when the prompts will appear in the discussion. The most recent test in prompts is aimed towards minimising harassment and abuse on the site. Users were previously cautioned about objectionable content and encouraged to read an item before sharing.