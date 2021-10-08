‘Vague report’: Jharkhand HC demands more specific probe of Dhanbad judge death case

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court demanded a clarified investigation report and ordered CBI to be specific in its probe into the Dhanbad judge death case, pointing out that the report tabled by the agency was ‘vague’. The court has adjourned the hearing to October 21, and said that the special investigating team of CBI ought to be more accurate in furnishing the details of the investigation.

The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the court that the probe has revealed some new facts in the case. It said that two accused, who have been arrested have accepted their relation with several people who are under the CBI surveillance. But the agency said that it is too early to disclose the names and more proof is awaited.

The case was considered on physical mode by a division bench Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Gautam Kumar Choudhary, who was sworn in today. The 49-year-old district judge was allegedly hit by a heavy auto rickshaw on 28th July morning as it veered towards him, when he was out jogging on a wide road near Randhir Verma Chowk in Dhanbad. The auto rickshaw had fled the scene immediately after the incident, but the CCTV footages of the incident immediately went viral.

