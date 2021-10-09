10 injured in drone attack towards Jizan airport

Riyadh: The Houthi rebels in Yemen had launched an explosives laden drone targeting Jizan Airport in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Arabian Air Defence has intercepted and destroyed the drone launched by the militants backed by Iran. 10 people were injured in the attack.

Earlier on Wednesday, 4 workers were injured in a drone attack targeting Abha airport. Last month, eight people had been injured in Houthi drone strikes on Abha airport that also damaged a civilian airplane.

Houthi rebels launch regular attacks on Saudi Arabian cities using drones and missiles. The coalition also intercepted a ballistic missile and two bomb-laden drones launched by the Houthis toward Khamis Mushayt city in nearby Asir region.