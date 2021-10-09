71-yr-old ex- SBT official arrested for faking President’s order, brother absconding

Kannur: A 71-year-old man was arrested by Kannur Town Police for allegedly committing a fraud, by producing a fake order entitled as ‘Presidential Decree’. The accused is identified as PPM Ashraf, a native of Eranhipalam, Kozhikode, and is a retired SBT official. Ashraf’s brother Payyambalam native PPM Ummerkutty, the second accused in the case, is absconding.

A notice was issued against Ummarkutty by the Kannur Corporation secretary, stating that a building owned by him in the Kannur Fort road should be demolished as it violates construction rules. However, Ummerkutty handed over a Presidential order to the Municipal Secretary, declaring that the Corporation had no authority to issue such a notice and the action was illegal. This fake order entitled ‘Presidential Decree’ noted that municipal rules passed without the authorisation of the cabinet are illegal and will not exist. He also said that earlier, a copy of the order was sent to the Additional Chief Secretary, Government Secretary and the Collector.

After reading the fake order, the secretary informed the police about the issue. ACP PP Sadanandan, who had grown suspicious over this, questioned Ummer Kutty’s brother Ashraf and the fraud came to light. He admited to have filed a complaint in the President’s public complaint platform Citizen Portal. Later he uploaded a fake order from the President as a response to his complaint, so that anyone who checks the website could see this answer.

Ashraf also told Police that he was a constitutional expert and the president of the All India Citizens Forum, but was subsequently revealed to be an employee of State Bank of Travancore. He was remanded by the court but was later admitted to the district hospital due to chest pain.