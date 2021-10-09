Banks to remain shut for 13 days from today: Check full list

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 13 days from today. As per the list of official bank holidays for the month of October, banks in the country have 21 holidays in this month and 13 holidays are remaining.

Not all banks in the country will be closed for the entire 13-day period, as some holidays are regional holidays. So, banks in some regions or states will remain closed and in other states, banking operations will continue as usual.

List of bank holidays:

October 9 – Saturday (Second Saturday of the month)

10 October – Sunday (weekly holiday)

12 October – Durga Puja – Banks closed in Agartala, Kolkata

13 October – Durga Puja – Banks closed in Kolkata, Patna, Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal and Ranchi

16 October – Durga Puja – Banks in Gangtok will remain closed

17 October – Sunday (weekly holiday)

18 October – Kati Bihu – Banks in Guwahati will remain closed

19 October – Eid-e Milad / Milad-e-Sharif- Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

October 20 – Birthday of Maharishi Valmiki / Lakshmi Puja / Eid-e-Milad – Banks closed in Agartala, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Shimla

22 October – Bank closed in Jammu and Srinagar

23 October – Saturday (fourth Saturday of the month)

24 October – Sunday (weekly holiday)

26 October – Merger Day – Banks closed in Jammu and Srinagar

31 October- Sunday (Weekly Holiday)