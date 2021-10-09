Cruise drug case: Film producer Imtiaz Khatri’s residence and office raided

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is searching the home and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood in connection with the cruise ship narcotics investigation. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede refused to provide any more information on the raid.

Earlier, Khatri’s name gained a lot of attention following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to Ashok Saraogi, lawyer of the late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi, Khatri provided narcotics to Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

A municipal court in Mumbai on Friday denied the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the case involving the recovery of narcotics during a search on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai last Saturday, October 2.

Also Read: No arrest will be made in Lakhimpur Kheri violence without proof: Yogi Adityanath

Meanwhile, NCB’s Wankhede stated on Friday that the agency and the prosecution will bring the cruise ship raid case to a conclusion in a reasonable manner. ‘Our case is strong and will be presented in the sessions court,’ Wankhede said.

The NCB team led by Wankhede busted an alleged drugs party aboard the Cordelia Cruise ship late on October 2. The NCB has detained 18 persons, including a Nigerian national, in connection with a case involving the seizure of narcotics during the raid on the party on the Goa-bound cruise liner.