Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day paid leave for employees announced

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced a six-day paid leave for all its employees to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai. The leave can be used at any time during the mega event, which runs from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Earlier, 4 emirates in the UAE had announced paid leave for employees. Government employees in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah will get paid leaves to visit the mega event. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs had earlier approved 8-days paid leave for employees working in the ministry.

Expo 2020 Dubai hosts more than 192 pavilions, 200 food and beverage outlets. 60 live events are performed each day at the Expo. 200 participants, including 191 countries and multilateral organizations and educational institutions are participating in the event.