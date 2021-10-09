Foreign tourists not welcome in Australia until at least 2022.

The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, that foreign tourists will not be allowed to Australia until at least next year. He outlined plans for lifting some of the travel curbs in Australia, which are some of the toughest and longest COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed by a democracy.

The country will prioritize the return of students and skilled migrants after the target of full vaccination of 80 percent of the population aged 16 and older is achieved. Australia is expected to reach the goal on Tuesday.

The severe travel curbs, which trapped most of the Australian citizens at home and kept most foreigners outside, have caused lowest rate of immigration since World War II in Australia. Australian universities, that rely majorly on fees paid by the overseas students, have been hit hard. Many universities share the concern that students would leave for other countries if they are not allowed into the country soon.

Australia is now experiencing strict shutdowns in its biggest cities like Sydney and Melbourne, as well as the capital Canberra. The government was successful in keeping the life inside the country fairly normal for much of the Covid-19 pandemic, while many of the countries, imposed lockdowns that led to shut down of major parts of their economies.

Australia and New Zealand shared a brief quarantine-free travel bubble while both countries were free of COVID-19 transmissions. Morrison said that the government would work for a ‘complete quarantine-free travel to and from certain countries, such as New Zealand, after it is safe to do so.’