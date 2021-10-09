Have you ever visited the safest cities in the world?

The annual ranking of the world’s safest cities was just issued by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIC). The 2021 Safe Cities Index rated 60 cities based on 76 safety parameters, including infrastructure, digital life, personal security, environmental issues and health, as well as pandemic preparedness and Covid mortality. Copenhagen, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo ranked first, second and third, respectively.

Copenhagen

According to the BBC, Denmark’s capital, which was named the world’s safest city this time, was deemed to be particularly strong in terms of environmental security, such as air quality, waste management and urban forest cover. Furthermore, all pandemic limitations have been withdrawn. This city also boasts a low crime rate and a relatively small income divide.

As per visitcopenhagen.com, the city is best experienced on a bike. It is decorated with cobblestone alleys, palaces and antiques and is rich in regal histories. It is also home to the world’s oldest and largest open-air museums. Not to mention gorgeous green gardens and parks, which may quickly improve your attitude. There are also a variety of restaurants to choose from, ranging from bistros to Michelin-starred establishments.

Denmark is accessible through one-stop flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Traveler limitations, on the other hand, remain in place. Prior to boarding an aeroplane, no Covid test is necessary. It is, nevertheless, necessary upon entrance, coupled with isolation.

Toronto

The infrastructure and environmental security of Canada’s largest metropolis are well-known. It also has a long history of multiculturalism, with over 200 ethnic groups living there. If you like skyscrapers, you’ll be able to see one of the city’s highest freestanding towers. Aside from that, you may take a stroll around eccentric neighbourhood blocks, savour delectable meals at foreign eateries, or go sight-seeing.

Travelers who are completely immunised can now enter Canada for non-essential purposes. According to their official website, they must produce a negative Covid test prior to entrance, report Covid information through ArriveCAN, and carry evidence of immunisation. There are nonstop flights from Delhi, as well as one-stop flights from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi.

Singapore

The city-state claims sophisticated digital, health and infrastructure security, as well as the highest immunisation rates in the world. It is home to Coney Island’s beautiful green spaces and calm tourist attractions. At the same moment, you can see Marina Bay Sands’ towering skyscrapers, Jewel Changi Airport’s rain vortex and the durian-shaped Esplanade.

Singapore, on the other hand, has yet to open its doors to short-term tourists from India.

Sydney

Sydney was ranked first in digital security as well as being in the top ten cities for health security. The Living Seawall or three-dimensional concrete panels at Harbour Bridge was one of its newest environmentally friendly initiatives, designed to provide microhabitats for snails and tiny crabs. Tourists will be able to explore this metropolis to their hearts’ delight. On the one side, there are golden beaches such as Bondi and Manly, as well as breathtaking vistas of the Blue Mountains. On the other hand, you may visit the renowned Opera House, museums and galleries, as well as sample some of the local cuisine.

The city is gradually coming up after being under lockdown for months. The state will utilise a vaccination-passport system to guarantee that individuals who have not been completely vaccinated are placed on severe stay-at-home orders until December 1.

Tokyo

The healthy security rating ranked Japan’s capital, which just hosted the Olympics, first. According to the BBC, the nation hopes to boost the use of its vaccine passport after progressively eliminating Covid limitations. On the list of infrastructure security, it was also among the top five. Tokyo is a walkable city with train connections that fosters community involvement and walking.

Ancient temples and skyscrapers dot the cityscape. You may go to Senso-Ji, an old Buddhist temple, Tsukiji, a huge fish market and Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, among other tourist attractions. If you’re a foodie, don’t miss out on trying some real Japanese cuisine. Vegetarians and vegans are increasingly catered to in restaurants.

Travelers from India who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to spend time in quarantine in Japan. The self-isolation period at home has been reduced from 14 to 10 days. Narita International Airport has a number of connected flights.