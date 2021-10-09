India crosses another milestone in Covid-19 vaccination

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated that the country had crossed another milestone in Covid-19 vaccination. The total number of Covid-19 vaccines administered has crossed 94 crore mark on Saturday. The Ministry has termed it as yet another achievement in its fight against the pandemic.

As per the data released by the ministry, the country had vaccinated more than 99% of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs ) with at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. All eligible people in six states and union territories — Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh and Lakshadweep — have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Union government launched the mega vaccination drive on January 16. The ministry said that they are planning to administer 100 crore vaccines before mid-October. The Union government is planning a celebration when the country crosses 100 crore vaccinations.