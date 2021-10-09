‘Manthalirile 20 Communist Varshangal’: Benyamin bags 2021 Vayalar Award

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned Malayalam writer Benyamin has bagged the 45th Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Literary Award 2021. The prestigious prize instituted by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust, was awarded for his political-satire novel ‘Manthalirile 20 Communist Varshangal’.

The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a sculpture designed by renowned sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman and a citation. It was chosen for the recognition by an expert panel comprising writers K R Meera, George Onakkoor and C Unnikrishnan. This will be presented to the writer in a function to be held on October 27, at Thiruvananthapuram, the committee said.

Benyamin reacted to the honour, saying that he feels blessed and happy to have received the Vayalar award for the book that contains the essence of his soul. He added that the book is close to his heart because it was a work that he created by representing the political scenario which he witnessed while growing up, and his perspective towards Travancore’s ideologies. A political satire, the novel revolves around a nondescript village called Manthalir, and the influence of religion and politics in its culture in two decades.

