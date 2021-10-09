Mumbai Drugs case: NCB raids Producer Imtiyaz Khatri’s office and residence

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at the office and residence of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri, in the Bandra area of Mumbai in connection with the alleged seizure of narcotic drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Khatri’s name had hit spotlight last year, after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, claiming alleged connection with drug peddlers.

NCB Mumbai zone Director Sameer Wankhede refused to provide further details regarding the raids at the producer’s house. He had said on Friday that the NCB and the prosecution will attempt to take the cruise ship raid case to reach a logical conclusion. ‘We and prosecution will attempt to take the case to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will be presented in the sessions court’, Wankhede said.

Yesterday, Mumbai Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, saying that the petitions were ‘not maintainable’. Eight people were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday following a raid on Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. As of now, a total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case.

