Sidhu ends hunger protest after Union Minister’s son reports to police

New Delhi: Congress politician Navjot Singh Sidhu ended his hunger strike shortly after Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, came before the Crime Branch to record his testimony in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri riots. Sidhu began his demonstration outside the home of journalist Raman Kashyap, who was killed in the incident on October 3, demanding the arrest of Mishra’s son.

Meanwhile, Ashish Mishra, the man accused of driving over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, appeared before police on Saturday after receiving a second notice. Heavy security was placed in and around the location where Ashish Mishra was being interrogated. Barricades were erected at all entrances to prevent unforeseen incidents and internet services were turned off.

Awadhesh Singh, Ashish Mishra’s lawyer and a large number of his supporters also arrived at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri, where Ashish Mishra was being interrogated.

The Police issued a second notice, instructing Ashish Mishra to appear before them on Saturday after he failed to do so on Friday. This time, the notification further added that if Ashish Mishra fails to attend, legal action will be taken against him.

For the unversed, the second notice was issued to Mishra after the state administration notified the Supreme Court that Mishra will appear before the police on Saturday.

The top court on Friday, had expressed disappointment over the actions taken by the Yogi Adityanth-led UP government in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana took suo moto cognizance of the case, saying, ‘It is a brutal murder of eight persons and the law must take its course against the accused.’

The bench slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to arrest Ashish Mishra and questioned, ‘Is this the way you treat the accused in other cases as well… by sending notice?’