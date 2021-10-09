Strong earthquake of 6.7 hits Vanuatu

Port Vila: A strong earthquake of a magnitude of 6.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Vanuatu archipelago in South Pacific Ocean. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) updated that the earthquake had a depth of 511 km. There is no immediate report of any injury or damage to property. No tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System.

Also Read; Australia reports a surge in new Covid-19 infections

Earthquakes hit the island nation of Vanuatu regularly. As per experts, around 2000 earthquakes are reported in the country in a year. The country is situated in the ‘Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’. In this area two tectonic plates meet. The country is termed as the most disaster-prone region in the world with 49.74 marks.