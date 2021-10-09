Two Police personnel injured in terrorist attack

Srinagar: Unidentified militants opened fire on a posse of policemen in Manzgam area in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. Two police personnel were injured in the attack. Security forces have cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, an encounter is continuing between terrorists and security forces at Methan in Srinagar. Terrorists fired upon a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF who were conducting a search operation in the area and the team retaliated.

Earlier on Friday, a terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed in an encounter between militants and Police in Srinagar.