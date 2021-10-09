United States to accept WHO-approved Covid vaccines for international visitors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on Friday, that United States is ready to accept the use of any Covid-19 vaccines that are approved by US regulators or World Health Organisation.

White House had announced on September 20th that the United States would ease travel restrictions on international travellers from 33 countries including India, China and most of Europe, who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that six vaccines that were authorised by the US Food and Drugs Administrations, or vaccines listed under emergency use by the World Health Organisation will meet the criteria to travel to the United States.

Airlines for America, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others commented that they were looking forward to working with the administration to implement the new global vaccine and testing framework by the next month.

The decision to accept WHO-approved vaccines was a result of pressure asserted by some countries, as the vaccines approved by FDA were not widely used in all the countries across the globe.

Fully vaccinated air travellers from 26 Schengen countries in Europe and from India, Britain, Ireland, China, South Africa, Iran and Brazil will be admitted to America without restrictions according to the new changes in its travel regulations.