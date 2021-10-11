16 killed in Russian plane crash.

A plane that carried a group of parachutists crashed in Tatarstan region of Russia, early on Sunday. The Emergency Ministry reported that the plane crash killed 16 people and injured 6 of the parachute jumpers.

According to the regional Governor the pilots attempted an emergency landing near Menzelinsk, a city in Russia, as they found that the left engine of the plane had failed. The pilots turned the plane to the left, to prevent crashing in an inhabited area.

Rustam Minnikhanov, Tatarstan Governor reported that one of the wings of the aircraft hit a Gazelle vehicle, when it landed and as a result the plane overturned.

The Health Ministry stated that the six people who were injured were in critical condition. There were 20 parachute jumpers and two crew members on board.

The aeroclub in the city of Menzelinsk, which owned the Let L-410 Turbojet transport aircraft with short-ranged twin engines, refused to comment on the incident.

Ravil Nurmukhametov, the director of the aeroclub, said that the area was used by the Cosmonauts for training. Several other programmes like European championships and world championships are hosted in the region.

A criminal investigation into violation of safety regulations has been started by the Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes.

Even though the aviation safety standards are tightened in Russia, accidents like these continue to happen, specifically in remote region like these.

In July an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop crashed in Kamchatka, killing 28 people on board.