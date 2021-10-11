Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand after backlashes

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had confirmed his stepping down from advertising campaigns of a leading paan masala brand and said that he has returned the money he had taken for promoting it. The actor, who is celebrating his 79th birthday today, had to face severe backlashes for featuring in an advertisement of ‘Kamala Pasand’, a paan masala brand, with several fans expressing their displeasure over the actor’s decision.

A blog post addressed by Amitabh Bachchan’s office informed that he is no longer associated with the promotions of the brand. The post also claimed that when Mr Bachchan was associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising. ‘Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the brand, and has returned the money received for the promotion’, the blog post read.

Last month, an NGO named National Organization for Tobacco Eradication (NOTE), had also appealed to Bachchan to not be a part of advertisements that promote paan masala brands. It’s president Dr Shekhar Salkar had asked the actor in an open letter to withdraw from ‘surrogate’ paan masala advertisements and support the cause of the anti-tobacco movement.

