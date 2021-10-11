Aryan Khan moves Special NDPS court for bail in drugs case, hearing on Wednesday

A Mumbai court under the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) announced today that it will hear Aryan Khan’s bail application on Wednesday, in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

The court ordered the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file its response on Wednesday morning and to argue the case in the second part of the same day.

A Mumbai Magistrate court on Thursday, ordered Aryan Khan and seven other people to be held in judicial custody for 14 days.

The bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha in the case involving the discovery of narcotics during a search at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai was denied on Friday by the Esplanade court.