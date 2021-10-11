Biomass pellets to be made a substitute for coal in power plants.

India has mandated the use of biomass pellets in some coal powered energy plants as a plan to reduce air pollution by generating power from agricultural waste that would otherwise be burned.

The power ministry announced the decision on Friday. According to the new change, the three categories of thermal power plants are to use 5% blend of biomass pellets with the coal.

During the winter season, farmers in North Indian states burn off enormous swaths of paddy stalks and straw to prepare the area for planting. This is the cause, it has been realised, to be the reason or the acute air pollution which is the bane of the capital city and other agricultural states of Northern India.

The federal regulation will take effect in October 2022, and it will compel two types of power plants to increase their biomass proportion to 7% within two years.

The power ministry stated that the policy for co-combustion of biomass would be in effect for 25 years or until the thermal power plant’s life expires, whichever comes first.

The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal had recently tweeted about the rising pollution levels, urging neighbouring state governments to curb stubble burning.