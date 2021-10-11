Failure to comply with orders: Court Court slaps Rs 5000/- fine on Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police was imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 by a Delhi court, after it failed to comply with an order to supply a copy of the charge-sheet to the accused, in a riot case. The order was made by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg, stating that he is ‘not oblivious of the fact that burden of the aforesaid cost shall ultimately fall on public exchequer’. He also directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to order an enquiry to fix the responsibility for imposition of the cost.

The court also noted that the fine should be deposited into the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The decision was taken after police failed to supply a copy of the charge-sheet to the accused in a riot case and later supplied the same to the advocate for the accused in court, on October 9. The counsel for the accused sought time to analyse the copy of the charge-sheet, and to advance arguments on charge, as he was provided with a copy of the charge-sheet after a delay.

‘It has been repeatedly brought to the notice of senior police officers, up to the rank of DCP (NE), JCP (Eastern Range) and Commissioner of Police, Delhi, that IOs, as well as SHOs in riots cases, are not complying with directions of the Court leading to unnecessary delay in trial/committal of riots cases and they are not even inspecting the file before the NDOH so as to ensure that all directions of the Court are complied with by them in time, however, they have failed to mend their ways’- the court noted in its order.