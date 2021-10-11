HMS Queen Elizabeth docks at Singapore port.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s new aircraft carrier, docked in Singapore on Monday as a part of Britain’s move to reassert itself globally and strengthen its military footprint in Asia amid increased competition among major countries.

The United States and Western allies are attempting to curb China’s militarization and island-building in seas which are important to the transit of trillions of dollars in global trade, while Britain proposes to station two warships permanently in Asian waterways.

According to the statement of British government, the strike group would interface with more than 40 countries through visits or exercises during its global deployment. Singapore is one of the 40 countries in the list.

The United Kingdom now has two aircraft carriers, like China, compared to the United States’ eleven aircraft carriers. The $4 billion HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest warship ever built by the British military, with a length of 274 metres, nearly equivalent to three soccer fields (900 feet).

Last month, HMS Queen Elizabeth visited Japan to mark the beginnings of a permanent military presence, which coincided with the signing of AUKUS, a trilateral regional defence deal between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.