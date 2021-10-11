Kannada actor Sathyajith passes away aged 72, actress Sumalatha pays tribute

Veteran Kannada actor, Sathyajith passed away early on Sunday, October 10 in a private hospital in Bengaluru, after suffering from a serious illness for several months. The 72-year-old artist was being treated in the intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Bowring Hospital. His family members conducted his last rites today.

Last week, the actor was reportedly taken to the hospital after having a heart attack and other health concerns. One of his legs was reportedly removed due to gangrene. Sathyajith, whose actual name was Syed Nizamuddin, was a well-known Kannada actor who appeared in over 650 films. He became well-known for his villainous parts in the early 2000s.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, a renowned actress, wrote a statement alongside photographs of Sathyajith on her Facebook page, mourning the actor’s death. She wrote in Kannada which reads: ‘The departure of senior actor Sathyajith has caused a lot of pain. As an artist, he entertained his fans by acting in more than 650 films, including Mandayada Gandu. I pray that the family gets the strength to bear the pain.’

The actor was survived by his wife Sophia Begum and their two children. Their daughter, Akthar Swaleha, is a pilot, while their son, Akash Jith, is a Kannada cinema actor. Several Kannada actors and technicians also expressed their grief over the actor’s demise.

Ankush, Aruna Raag, Nyayakke Shikshe, Mr Raja, Anthima Theerpu, Thayigobba Karna, Shiva Mecchida Kannappa, Ranaranga, Nammoora Raja, Mahadasohi Sharana Basava, Bhoomi Thayane, and others are some of Syed Nizamuddin’s early films.