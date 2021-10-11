The United Nations commemorates International Day of the Girl Child every year on October 11, to inspire all girls across the world. On this occasion, actor Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle to share a heartwarming note for his daughter Sitara, while sharing her cute adorable picture.

Mahesh Babu wrote: ‘Celebrating mine, and all the girls around the world. Empower them to reach for the stars and always be their best selves!’

Click to see the post here: Mahesh Babu pens note for daughter on International Day of the Girl Child

Warm thoughts and comments honouring the female kid and gender equality in the globe have flooded social media. Mahesh Babu has always been a protective parent, but he also allows his children Sitara and Gautam to live their lives to the fullest and constantly motivates them to pursue their goals.

Also Read: Aryan Khan moves Special NDPS court for bail in drugs case, hearing on Wednesday

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is presently shooting for his forthcoming flick ‘Sakaru Vaari Paata’ in Spain. The film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, is directed by Parasuram and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Mahesh Babu’s children Sitara and Gautam, as well as his wife Namrata Shirodkar, have accompanied him to Spain. The actor spends time with his children while he is not shooting.