New Zealand imposes Covid-19 vaccine mandates for health workers.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that teachers and workers in the health and disability sectors will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as she extended restrictions in Auckland, the largest city in the country, for another week.

The country is fighting a highly infectious Delta variant break out that has forced Auckland to shut down for a long time.

New Zealand is facing one of the most difficult and challenging periods of the COVID-19 pandemic to date, PM Ardern said.

Approximately 2.38 million people in New Zealand, which accounts for about 57 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated. The officials promise that lockdowns will be lifted once 90 percent of the eligible population is vaccinated.