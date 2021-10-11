Nusrat Jahan, Yash Dasgupta hint they are married in pic from his birthday celebration

Nusrat Jahan recently took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from her boyfriend Yash Dasgupta’s birthday celebration. Yash celebrated his 36th birthday on October 10. Nusrat threw a little birthday party for Yash and the cake with the word ‘husband’ and ‘dad’ on it give the viewers that the couple were already married.

Sharing the pictures of the cake which was adorned with the phrases ‘husband’ and ‘dad’ and the selfie of the couple, on Instagram stories, Nusrat wrote, ‘Happy Birthday my love @yashdasgupta.’

Nusrat Jahan and businessman Nikhil Jain got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Turkey on June 19, 2019, after dating for a while. In a statement released in 2021, Nusrat stated that her marriage to Nikhil was invalid under Indian law. Since November 2020, Nusrat and Nikhil have been separated.

During their separation, rumours about Yash and Nusrat’s relationship began to circulate. Nusrat Jahan gave birth to her son Yishaan on August 26, this year. She kept the identity of the child’s father a secret for a long time. However, it was confirmed that Yash Dasgupta is the father after she added his name to the birth certificate of the baby.