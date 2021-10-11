Samantha’s costume stylist gets linked with actress after her split, receives death threats

Samantha Akkineni has been drawing attention ever since she and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on social media. According to many, Samantha’s relationship with her costume stylist Preetham Jukalker contributed to her separation from Chaitanya.

Reports in news source IANS claim that Samantha’s stylist, Preetham Jukalker, has received death threats from her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya’s supporters on YouTube. In addition to being Samantha’s stylist, Jukalker is also one of her closest friends. Rumors started circulating that Jukalker and Samantha were linked after the high-profile couple announced their separation, suggesting their closeness was the cause of their split.

YouTubers targeting Jukalker accused him of having a ‘cynical’ relationship with Samantha. In the meantime, Jukalker has strongly reacted to the link-up rumours. He said in a recent interview that Naga Chaitanya could have stopped these ‘false’ rumours.

The Times of India reported that he was upset by Chaitanya’s silence on this matter. ‘Everybody knows that I call Samantha as ‘Jiji’ which is a north Indian term for sister. How can there possibly be a link-up between us?’

On Friday, Samantha broke her silence about her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Although she appreciated the support that had been offered to her after their divorce, she scolded those who have been spreading unverified and baseless rumors about her breakup. Samantha described her divorce as ‘extremely painful’ on Twitter and Instagram, but said the ‘relentless personal attacks’ have contributed to this. Samantha’s statement received the support of Rakul and costume designer Neeraja Kona.