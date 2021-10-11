Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalikes lose work amid Aryan’s arrest in drugs case

In midst of Aryan Khan’s ongoing drug case, Shah Rukh Khan’s Byju’s advertisements have been halted after social media users criticized the edtech company. The criticism came after arrests on October 2 by the NCB during the Mumbai-Goa voyage on board the Cordelia Cruise ship following high-drama rave party raids. However, it seems that it’s not just the megastar who is facing the wrath of people. Due to the controversy, his lookalikes are also losing out on work.

Raju Rahikwar, Shah Rukh Khan’s doppleganger, said he lost two events after Aryan was arrested. News18.com reported that Raju was supposed to attend a birthday party in Jaipur on October 10 and another event in the city later this week. Both events were cancelled, he said.

‘The organisers told me, ‘people aren’t comfortable with SRK’s current image’,’ Raju Rahiwar was quoted as saying. The money he received from these events had to be used for the school fees of his children. Raju has no complaints against Shah Rukh Khan, his ‘godfather.’