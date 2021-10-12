‘3rd anniversary of ‘Tumbbad’: Filmmaker Anand Gandhi announces his new horror movie

Mumbai: Film-maker Anand Gandhi, who served as the co-writer, creative director and executive producer of the Bollywood movie ‘Tumbbad’, on the occasion of its third anniversary announced the planning of new project, ‘Wildebeest’. Apart from that it is a horror movie, Gandhi has not revealed more details about ‘Wildebeest’ yet.

‘I put the most important years of my life making Tumbbad and it changed me – it taught me to allow my interior anxieties and cynicisms to be spoken through film, and not just limit my art to the rational optimism of my earlier work. I am now working on another horror story called Wildebeest,’ Gandhi said.

2018 horror fantasy movie ‘Tumbbad’ directed by Rahi Anil Barve, featured Sohum Shah as a man in search of a hidden treasure in the 20th century British India village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. Apart from ‘Tumbbad’, Gandhi is also acclaimed for the 2013 movie ‘Ship of Theseus’, which he directed, wrote and produced. Earlier this year, he produced the sci-fi comedy series ‘Ok Computer’, which features Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma among others.