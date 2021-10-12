Abu Dhabi police issues warning against job offers by online scammers

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning on Monday, against online scammers offering jobs, taking advantage of major events happening in the United Arab Emirates. The force pointed out that these fraudsters create social media pages for bogus companies, where they say they have been accredited by event organisers to recruit people to work at the events.

The force said these fraudsters claim themselves to be the best at providing job opportunities, and then charge the people who apply for these fake jobs. Victims later find out that they have been duped when they fail to secure jobs despite paying money to the agents.

‘Some scammers were using names of reputable companies to gain the trust of victims, and later defraud them’, said Major-General Mohamed Suhail Al Rashidi, criminal security manager at Abu Dhabi Police. ‘Job-seekers should be wary about fraudsters who advertise non-existent jobs on social media and fake websites. These scammers, disguising themselves as recruitment agents, advertise jobs online, claiming that they are recruiting for major firms looking for workers’, he added.

The officer further warned young women looking for jobs not to share their photos with these recruitment agents, stressing that they might use these pictures to blackmail them. There has been a hike in the number of online ads that have popped up about job opportunities at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the last few months.

