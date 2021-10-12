Arrested Pak-terrorist was a part of ISI terror module: Special Cell

New Delhi: Special Cell officers revealed that the Pakistani terrorist arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell from Laxmi Nagar was part of ISI terror module and assigned to carry out terror strikes in the country. The accused identified as Mohd Asraf, who has been residing in India since more than a decade, was arrested by the special team on Monday around 9.30 pm.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha, addresssing the media said that the 40-year-old Pakistani national had acquired an Indian ID from Bihar, and even married an Indian woman. He acquired an Indian identity and has been working as a sleeper cell for subversive activities by making several fake IDs. He also made an ID on the name of Ahmed Noori and acquired passport, using which he even had visited Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

The Special cell has recovered an AK-47, magazines, two pistols, cartridges and grenades from the accused. In the initial interrogation, Asraf has revealed that he was involved in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country, and police officers are now verifying his involvements. In Delhi, he lived in the disguise of Peer Maulana and had married an Indian woman from Ghaziabad area with the purpose to acquire documents, after which he left her.

Delhi Police Special cell also revealed that Ashraf was from the Narowal district of Punjab in Pakistan. His parents had died and he had two brothers and three sisters. However, he was picked by ISI and provided training, while he was in class X.

‘ISI handlers are behind him. He was recruited and trained by ISI. He was sent to India via Bangladesh through the Siliguri border. We are trying to identify his other associates. He was also involved in some espionage activity. He was assigned to carry out a terror activity and the arms are provided for that only. However, the place to carry out attacks was not instructed to him. He was tasked by a Pakistani ISI handler whose code name is Naseer. He was sent money through Hawala’, DCP Kushwaha explained the working of the ISI terror module.

Mohd Asraf has been booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act, and other provision. A search has been conducted at his present address at Ramesh Park in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.