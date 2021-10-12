Aryan Khan drug case: NCB officer alleges being spied on

Mumbai: The zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the narcotics seizure on a cruise ship that led to the arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, filed a complaint with state police and the Union government on Monday, alleging that he was being stalked.

Wankhede reportedly stated that he had learned through sources that someone had been following him even to a kabristan in the western suburbs, where he goes to pray at his mother’s tomb. Wankhede’s mother died in 2015 and he has been visiting the kabristan on a regular basis since then.

He said that two people, escorted by two Oshiwara police officials, grabbed CCTV video of his visit to the cemetery. According to reports, he provided proof to back up his allegation. Wankhede also asked the police to protect him and his family.

Following the discovery of drugs from a cruise ship, Sameer Wankhede, an IRS officer from the 2008 batch, was in the headlines for the arrest of Bollywood celebrity kid Aryan Khan.