Author Akhil Katyal’s poem on Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan’s arrest goes viral

New Delhi: A beautiful poem praising Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and mentioning the different characters he has played over his career, has gone viral and is receiving much attention from both netizens and B-town celebrities. There have been thousands of celebrities and millions of his fans who have shared the poem on social media, including filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and actress Swara Bhasker. The poem was posted on Akhil Katyal’s Twitter account on Monday.

The poem read, ‘Wo kabhi Rahul hai, kabhi Raj Kabhi Charlie toh kabhi Max Surinder bhi wo, Harry bhi wo Devdas bhi our Veer bhi Ram, Mohan, Kabir bhi Wo Amar hai, Samar hai Rizwan, Raees, Jehangir bhi. Shayad isliye kuch logon ke halak mein fasta hai, Ki ek Shahrukh mein pura Hindustan basta hai (He is sometimes Rahul, sometimes Charlie, sometimes Max; he is also Surinder, Harry, Devdas, Veer, Ram, Mohan and Kabir. He is Amar, Rizwan as well as Raees and Jehangir. Maybe that’s why he bothers some people; all of Hindustan resides within him).’

Katyal shared the poem on his microblogging site after which it was lauded and shared by many. The post was tweeted by Swara Bhaskar with a heart emoticon tagging Shah Rukh Khan, but it was posted by filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan with the words ‘Love you, Dil Se’.

On October 3, after Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Katyal shared the touching poem. Aryan was arrested along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha for allegedly organizing a rave party on a luxury cruise ship.