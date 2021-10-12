‘Big’ billion sale: Flipkart delivers Nirma soap for iPhone order worth 53k

In a shocking incident reported by a blogger, who ordered an iPhone worth 53,000 rupees on Flipkart during the website’s Big Billion Days Sale, recieved a couple of Nirma soap bars instead. The incident was reported by a customer named Simranpal Singh, who ordered an Apple iPhone 12, worth tens of thousands even after selling at a huge discount during the Flipkart sale.

Simranpal Singh revealed this on his blog named GoAndroid while sharing a video about the entire incident of the fraudulent delivery that occurred on October 4. He opted for an ‘Open Box Option’ where the customers can first open the package at the time of delivery and in case it’s fine, only then they’re supposed to share the OTP with the delivery agent.

As Simranpal shot an unboxing video of the product as soon as the package was delivered. The video shows how as soon as the box was opened, he was surprised to see two soap bars wrapped in corrugated cardboard. Simranpal Singh soon marked the delivery as ‘failed’ and contacted the customer support who claimed that the package was still shown as ‘out for delivery’.

Flipkart then promised to call back and the delivery agent left with ‘failed delivery’. But the blogger alleges that he received repeated calls for OTP from the delivery partner, Wishmaster for OTP to mark the delivery as successful. He made a few calls to customer service at Flipkart who cancelled the order after few days and issued a refund, which took some more days to get processed.