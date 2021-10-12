CBI raids residence of former advisor to J&K LG

In connection with the bogus gun licences scheme, the CBI raided the home of Baseer Ahmad Khan, a former advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor.

The investigation team also examined 40 additional locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh belonging to other officials and administrators.

Khan, who formerly served as the District Magistrate of various J&K districts and was a former advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, is accused of issuing hundreds of fraudulent weapons licences during his tenure.

CBI, probing fake gun license scam, conducts a search at the residence of former IAS officer and former advisor to J&K LG, Baseer Ahmad Khan. pic.twitter.com/Vz5jyc4egB — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

The former IAS official was also charged in the Gulmarg land fraud case, but he continued to function as the LG’s advisor despite the allegations.

The CBI reportedly notified many district magistrates in Jammu and Kashmir in July that they were granting fraudulent gun licences in collaboration with arms traffickers. Some of the incidents, according to the CBI, dating back to 2012. Over 2.78 lakh fraudulent licences were obtained, making it India’s largest arms licence scandal.

After the Rajasthan Police Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) discovered criminals with approved firearms given by J&K government authorities, the matter was brought to light in 2017. According to sources, the ATS found over 3,000 licences in the names of Army soldiers that were issued based on forged papers.

The CBI had detained IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan last year, but he was reinstated this year.