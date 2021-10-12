Gmail, Google’s email service, is down in India

According to reports, Gmail is currently unavailable in some parts of India, causing users to be unable to send and receive emails. The development comes after Facebook was unavailable last week, preventing Facebook users from seeing their Instagram feeds. Additionally, WhatsApp was unavailable for some users.

According to Down Detector, which records real-time internet outages, 68 percent of users reported Gmail issues, with 18 percent reporting server problems and 14 percent reporting login troubles. It appears that Gmail is unavailable to users, who say they are unable to receive or send emails. Another user stated, ‘I guess I must be the only one who has problems with Gmail,’ and it seems that Gmail has stopped working again.

Read more: Terrorist from Pakistan arrested in Delhi; AK-47 and hand grenade recovered

Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp went down last week due to a configuration change at its computing platform affecting users globally of the social network, Instagram, Messenger, and Workplace. IAs a sign of how dependent the world is on Facebook platforms, hundreds of millions of people were unable to access Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp for more than six hours on Monday.