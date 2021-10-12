Janhvi Kapoor meets Paralympians, says would love to portray Arunima

Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood actress, is busy nowadays with the shooting of ‘Mili’ in Dehradun. It is a Hindi remake of ‘Helen’ and marks Boney’s first collaboration with his daughter Janhvi. Meanwhile, the actress went to the capital for a felicitation ceremony for the Paralympians for their historic performance at the Tokyo Paralympics accompanied by her father.

During her visit, the actress congratulated all the Paralympians on their win. She met Arunima Sinha and expressed her gratitude for the meeting saying, ‘her story is very inspiring. I would love to play her on screen. It is very inspiring to see what they have achieved. They have made the country proud. I am happy to have met them.’ She also launched the book ‘Vichhoda’ written by Harinder Sikka of ‘Sehmat Calling’ fame.

Janhvi wore a pastel pink saree with an embroidered blouse to the event. Her hair was pinned up and she wore very subtle makeup. Jewelry was kept to a minimum, which only consisted of earrings.

The Indian mountain climber and sportswoman Arunima Sinha is worth mentioning here. She is the World’s first female amputee to scale Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), Mount Elbrus (Russia), Mount Kosciusko (Australia), Mount Aconcagua (South America), Carstensz Pyramid (Indonesia), and Mount Vinson. In 2011, robbers pushed her from a running train. Thus, her left leg was amputated below the knee. She received the Padma Shri award, the fourth highest civilian award in India, in 2015.