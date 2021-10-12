Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi takes oath as Karnataka HC Chief Justice

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, 61, was sworn in as the 31st Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, in a ceremony conducted at Raj Bhavan on Monday. The new chief justice took the oath of office from Governor Tawarchand Gehlot.

He was the senior-most judge of the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench till his promotion as Chief Justice of Karnataka. Justice Awasthi, who was born on July 3, 1960, received his law degree from Lucknow University in 1986, became an advocate in 1987 and practised before the Lucknow Bench in the areas of civil, service and education. Prior to his appointment as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on April 13, 2009, he worked as an Assistant Solicitor General of India in Lucknow. In December 2010, he was appointed as a permanent judge.

Also Read: NTK functionary Duraimurugan held for remarks against CM Stalin

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted in the Glass House of Raj Bhavan and was attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries.