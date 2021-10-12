NTK functionary Duraimurugan held for remarks against CM Stalin

A Youtuber has been detained in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, for reportedly uttering derogatory statements about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. ‘Sattai’ Duraimurugan, a member of the Tamil nationalist group, Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) has been charged with different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 153 (provocation with intent to cause riots) as well as for criminal intimidation and vilification.

Duraimurugan was arrested by Thuckalay Police and brought before the Padmanabhapuram Judicial Magistrate, where he was remanded in jail till October 25.

Duraimurugan was allegedly present during a demonstration alongside Naam Thamizhar Katchi leader Seeman. This demonstration was staged without authorization in the Kanyakumari district of Thuckalay, during which the demonstrators accused the DMK administration in Tamil Nadu of allowing quarries to damage the state’s natural resources.

According to ‘Sattai’ Duraimurugan, the Tamil Nadu administration is demolishing the state’s hills and transferring boulders to Kerala. He also addressed the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, saying, ‘Congress leaders know what Prabhakaran’s (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam chief) followers are capable of.’

NTK leader Seeman has called Duraimurugan’s detention an example of ‘vendetta politics,’ stating that the charges against the Youtuber are baseless.